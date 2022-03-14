Denmark and Thailand continue strong collaboration within healthcare

On 10 March, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok hosted a press conference in cooperation with Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. where leading doctors and opinion leaders discussed innovation in diabetes treatment in Thailand.

The Embassy notes that Thailand and Denmark’s close historical relations have over the years seen strong collaboration within healthcare and the objective of the event was to discuss how to bridge the gap between patient needs and the actual treatment, and also to strengthen the 400 years of Thai-Danish relations.

Danish Ambassador H.E. Mr. Jon Thorgaard, together with Mr. John Dawber, Vice President and General Manager, and Dr. Nicolai A. Rhee, Clinical Medical Regulatory Quality Director of Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., also gave an interview to the press about continued collaboration between Thailand and Denmark in innovative diabetes treatment.

Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company established in Denmark with more than 99 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care which has delivered its innovations to diabetic patients in Thailand for more than 39 years.