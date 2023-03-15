AstraZeneca joins hand with Vietnamese Ministry of Health for sustainable collaborations

Sweden’s AstraZeneca recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health to enhance healthcare and expand sustainable development collaborations in Vietnam.

“In the next five years from 2023 to 2028, we will boost cooperation in disease prevention and control, pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing, and sustainable health system development,” said Leon Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca International.

According to Tuoitre News, AstraZeneca will invest up to VND2 trillion (US$90 million) from now until 2030 to develop Vietnam’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and expand patients’ access to high-quality, locally made medicines.

In addition, the company also aims to develop the health system with the Ministry of Health and improve treatments for patients suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases such as cancers, heart, kidney and metabolic diseases, as well as respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases, and other rare diseases.

