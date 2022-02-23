Denmark and Norway welcome interns in Bangkok after a long period of absence

In recent updates, the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok and the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok both welcomed new interns after a long period of absence due to the pandemic.

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok welcomes their new intern Amanda who will be working at the embassy for the next six months.

Amanda arrived in Thailand earlier this month and she has already gotten a taste of what it’s like working at an embassy.

“Every day is different – during my first week, I went from attending a gallery opening to digging through the embassy’s archives. I’m looking forward to learning more about the foreign service, and getting to know Thailand,” Amanda says.

The four new interns at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok are Caroline, Arber, Caroline, and Ida and they are all looking forward to learning about diplomacy firsthand, working closely with their new colleagues, and experiencing everything that Thailand has to offer, especially foodwise, the Embassy states.

Providing some background information on each of the new interns, the Embassy shares:

Caroline is a law student from The University of Copenhagen. Previous to this internship she has worked with criminal and public law at The Director of Public Prosecutions office. Additionally, she has traveled most of southeast Asia while playing badminton.

Arber is a Cand. Negot student from the University of Southern Denmark. He has 6 years of experience in sales, while also having experience in management. Moreover, he has been on exchange in China. He loves sports, making new acquaintances, and exploring new adventures.

Caroline is studying Communication Studies and Global Studies at Roskilde University. She has a background working within the Nordic Council of Ministers. Furthermore, she has worked and studied in China and South Korea for approximately one year altogether.

Ida is studying Economics at Aarhus University. She has a background in tourism in Southeast Asia and wanted to continue her adventure in Thailand.

Moreover, the Embassy notes that if you would like an internship at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok, the Embassy is already looking for new interns for Autumn 2022.

Find more information here