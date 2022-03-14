China update entry test requirements for vaccinated travelers

China has introduced new test requirements upon entry for vaccinations, the Embassy of Denmark in China informs.

The new requirements mean that from 14 March onwards, vaccinated travelers must present two PCR tests taken within 48 hours before boarding instead of one PCR and one IgM antibody test.

For persons who have not been fully vaccinated, current rules still apply, the Embassy states.

Read the latest announcements regarding the new test requirements here

The Embassy notes that at present, the information is only available in Chinese. For questions regarding entry into China, they refer to the Chinese Embassy in Denmark. Contact information can be found here