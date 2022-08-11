Danish Ambassador attends signing ceremony on healthcare in Thailand

The Danish Ambassador, Mr. Jon Thorgaard attended a co-signing ceremony between Thailand’s Department of Medical Services, under the Ministry of Public Health, Department of Medical Services Foundation and Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. on a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the quality of diabetes management care in Thailand on 11 August 2022.

He “congratulated the parties on the very important project, which stands as a continuation of the close relationship between Thailand and Denmark in healthcare,” the Embassy of Denmark writes on the Facebook page.

The project’s purpose is to raise more diabetes awareness and better support diabetes treatment in Thailand.