The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod launched a new large export and investment package on 26 May 2020.

The packages aim to assist export businesses effected by the Corona crisis.which, among other things, makes it much cheaper for Danish companies to get export advice from Danish embassies and representations.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has experts around the world who are ready to help companies get exports back up abroad.

For more information, please read more here