Business in Asia / China / Thailand / Trading & Logistics

Thai exports drop more than prediction in July

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce revealed on Friday, 25 August 2023 that Thai exports had sharply dropped in July, which contracted 6.2% in July from a year earlier, according to Reuters.

“A sharp decline in global commodity prices, resulting from the conflicts in Ukraine in the preceding year, led to a significant slowdown in related export values,” the ministry said in a statement, adding China had also faced a slow recovery.

Furthermore, Keerati Rushchano, the ministry’s permanent secretary noted that the current situation of the exports would make it difficult for the country to achieve its full-year export growth target.

However, he said more effort will be put into completing the goal.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/asia/thai-exports-drop-more-than-forecast-july-seen-rising-q4-2023-08-25/

Related posts:

Norway exports cancer medicine to China Announcement regards to setting up company in Thailand Taiwan ranks 4th in Economic Freedom Index 2023 Vietnamese PM urges related ministers to boost rice export rates

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *