The EU delegation Philippines announced the first ever online Euro Film Festival



The European Union (EU) will host the first ever “Viva Europa 2020,” a series of online cultural shows. The well known European Film Festival is going online this year, starting from 25 May to 6 June 2020.

Thomas Wiersing, chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation Philippines, announced in a statement published on 23 May 2020 that “the show would showcase the best of European music, arts and crafts, literature, films, and astronomy.This EU initiative keeps in mind your safety during this pandemic.”