Danish Trade Council Missions wrap up successful regional meeting in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam Facebook Page.

The Danish Trade Council’s Missions from Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Myanmar successfully wrapped up the regional meeting held in Vietnam last week.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the meeting discussed multiple challenges and collaborations that can be further implemented in various sectors.

With structured agendas and powerful teamwork, there will be more developments created to enhance the cross-border collaboration and accelerate green growth.

Source: https://web.facebook.com/dkvietnam/posts/pfbid02Azr1sY4Wt811UTJqJFxvbzDyJFqhxEBZzp98KzBG29CNNpWJ5Q4NWnnQYWv3X3kil

