Norwegian Business Association Singapore hosts the first Virtual Maritime Tech Conference

Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NABS) members Heron Advisory, Ronny Waage together with Tim Polson from Klaveness Digital, are joining forces to provide an exciting afternoon focused on maritime tech innovation. Sign up here for joining Singapore’s First Virtual Maritime Tech Conference (VMTC) on Wednesday 27 May from 2-6 pm.

Other NBAS members contributing to this premium event are Wilhelmsen Ships Service, Wikborg Rein and DNV GL.

Visit this link for an in-depth article on Klaveness Digital’s focus on using the digitalization to serve the customers’ needs.

For more information please visit this link