Finnish fashion brand Marimekko enters Singapore

Finnish fashion and lifestyle brand Marimekko is set to make its Singapore debut. The brand is to open its first store and cafe concept in the Ion Orchard shopping mall in September.

The Singapore launch will also include the opening of a local online store. The expansion is part of the brand’s global plan for the next four years.

The country marks Marimekko’s seventh market in the continent after Japan, Mainland China, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

“Asia is the most important geographical area for Marimekko’s international growth,” the company said in a press release.

“Singapore is a key city in Southeast Asia, having a wider impact for building brand awareness and positioning in Asia.”

Marimekko will expand into Singapore in partnership with its Thai partner Tanachira. Tanachira has helped built the Marimekko brand in Thailand over the past eight years.

Natacha Defrance, Marimekko’s senior VP of sales in region East, said Thailand is one of the fastest-growing markets for the brand in Asia.

Source: insideretail.asia