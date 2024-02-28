The Danish Embassy in Thailand hosted info event for businesses

The Danish Embassy in Thailand hosted an information meeting last week to prepare companies for the new rule for visa requirements for foreign workers in Denmark working for Danish companies

The rule, which has been active since 17 November 2023, makes it possible for foreign employees to work in Denmark without work- or residents permit for a short amount of time.

The Danish Embassy hosted this meeting to make it possible for companies to meet and ask questions to the Danish Immigration Services, The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, the visa section from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the visa section of the Danish Embassy.

The companies that participated in the event was Novo Nordisk, VikingGenetics, ECCO, GPV ASIA, SKOV Thailand, SVI Public Company Limited and Coloplast.

Source: The Danish Embassy in Thailand’s Facebook