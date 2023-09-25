Style your home with Scandinavian aesthetics crafted by “Muuto”

The Scandinavian-style interior has become more popular in recent years in Thailand as we can see that many coffee shops, cafes and restaurants, hotels, homes, and more are decorated so.

Therefore, anyone who is interested in turning their space to a cozier environment might find the designs from Mutto offer what they are looking for.

Mutto is a Scandinavian design company based in Copenhagen, Denmark which is characterized by “enduring aesthetics, functionality, craftsmanship and an honest expression.”

The word “Muuto” in Finnish means “new perspectives.” The brand offers various kinds of products that will “stimulate the senses” and have “colors that evoke memories and emotions.”

While it is aiming to add new perspectives, Mutto designs also focuses on “improving or challenging what has been made before.”

If you are thinking of re-furnishing your home and ready to “create a space that feels right”, you can go to explore items from Mutto at Pergo Showroom at Sukhumvit 26 in Bangkok.

