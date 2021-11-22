Finnish airlines given freedom to choose Chinese destinations

In their regular negotiations last week, Finland and China agreed to abandon all restrictions on routes and waypoints for air travel, giving carriers operating in the Nordic country more freedom to choose their destinations in China, the Finnish government has announced.

The two nations also agreed to increase the weekly flights from Finland to Shanghai from seven to fourteen flights.

The Finnish government stated that Air traffic to China can grow when travel restrictions are eased. In practice, the new routes can be deployed once pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted.