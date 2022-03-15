First Danish golfer wins LPGA tournament in Thailand 

Golfer Nanna Koerstz Madsen has written herself into the history books as the first Dane ever to win an LPGA Tour title after she won the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course on 13 March.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen showed great play and was in the top all week before she was able to secure the victory on the women’s lucrative and prestigious LPGA Tour.

In addition to the honor of winning, Nanna Koerstz also scores the biggest bite of the tournament’s total prize pool of $1.6 million and will come home with $240,000.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen is currently number 55 in the world and the tournament in Thailand saw the participation of several players from the top 10 of the world rankings.

Source: JydskeVestkysten