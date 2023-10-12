First Swedish-Indonesian café opens in Amsterdam

Swedish Chef, Ellinor Strinnholm, is opening Amsterdam’s first Swedish-Indonesian brunch café and aperitif bar together with industry veteran Bunmi Oklosi.

The items on the brunch menu are influenced by the Chef’s former experience at Michelin restaurants in Sweden, but also her experience with street food and cooking as she used to live in Indonesia.

“Eating street food in Jakarta for the first time was an experience that completely changed my way of cooking. So making the restaurant a hybrid of Swedish for my roots and Indonesian felt natural,” Strinnholm said.

“Kafé Kontrast” wants to embrace the Swedish ‘lagom’ concept meaning “not too much, not too little, but just right.” And by letting other cultures, such as the Indonesian one, into the Swedish kitchen the café can develop their own unique cuisine, Strinnholm added.

Some weekend brunch menu highlights include French toasts with oolong tea cream or Indonesian pancakes with cured salmon and dabu dabu sambal.

The café opens on 1 November 2023 around Ceintuurbaan in De Pijp, but a soft launch can be expected too in mid-October.

Source: Kalkin Media and Fox 40