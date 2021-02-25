Global and creative 18-22 years old are invited to join Asia Challenge 2030

Global Essay Competition “Asia’s Challenge 2030” is now open for applications of any nationality.

Win the chance to join a virtual fireside chat with a prominent business leader by entering the “Asia’s Challenge 2030” Global Essay Competition. Your essay should nake an impact on business and public policy by articulating the key challenges and potential solutions for Asia’s continued competitiveness in the next decade.

The competition is open to young people of all nationalities aged 18-22 years old and not limited to residents in Asia. Submissions from all over the world are welcomed. For more details, please read here.