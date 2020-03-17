Global Speakers Deliver Insights on Talent Development and Leadership Training

Recently, SEAC (Southeast Asia Center) hosted a Talent Development and Leadership Training session with the organization’s Lead of Design and Innovation, William Malek, and Past President of the National Speakers Association, Scott Friedman.

This workshop acted as a preview for the upcoming Thailand Leadership Summit: Innovate Inspire Influence between 7 and 18 July in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Cambodia.

To give a better idea of the future summit experience, Scott Friedman and William Malek delivered TEDTalk style speeches to a group of executives about effective methods to optimize productivity through talent development.

Friedman, one out of 35 Global Speaking Fellows worldwide, and author of “Celebrate! Lessons Learned from the World’s most Admired Organizations”, specializes in maximizing team performance through the power of celebration. As a Stanford certified Project Manager, Malek was involved in a multitude of high-impact ventures with the University. Malek was also responsible for the productizing and commercializing of Natural Gas Vehicle systems in the United States. From their extensive experience the speakers can personally attest to the high positive impact which humour, gratitude, and market disruption have on company morale and productivity.

Friedman and Malek will be among 13 other speakers who will be participating in the Leadership Summit in July. The summit is being organized in collaboration with the SEAC (Southeast Asia Center) and Networking For Success. Attendants can join thought leaders in discussing ways to improve: Customer satisfaction, Service quality, Internal & External Communication, Sales performance, technology and mindset.

“Sponsors and partners of the event will receive an exclusive opportunity to invite a speaker of their choice to their office, as well as attend a networking dinner among the 15 thought leaders” stated by Karin Lohitnavy Founder of Midas PR

All proceeds from the event will benefit Together We Can Change the World (TWCCTW.org) — a foundation focused on anti-trafficking, social business, clean water and the health and education of less fortunate girls and women, co-founded by Scott Friedman.

About Thailand Leadership Summit: Innovate Inspire Influence

With the ever changing digital landscape, evolving global trends and now the CoronaVirus, companies are struggling to not only thrive but survive. Join 15 thought leaders as they explore how to innovate, influence and inspire in a business climate with constant challenges and demands. Learn how to create relevant value, discover the latest innovations in talent development and form more strategic relationships than ever before. Join other leaders from across Thailand and the region and take advantage of this one day event featuring wisdom and leading edge conversation from some of the top speakers and experts from around the globe.

About SEAC (Southeast Asia Center)

SEAC (Southeast Asia Center) is ASEAN’s most innovative and dedicated Lifelong Learning Center, inspiring growth and change for a better future through curated lifelong learning courses. We infuse people with a learning mindset and the curiosity to discover boundless possibilities, helping people realize their ability to learn at all stages of life. We provide comprehensive and innovative programs, experiences and community – a true Lifelong Learning Ecosystem – to help you develop the desire and capability to build better outcomes for yourself, your family, your organizations, and ultimately your society.

About Leadernomics

Leaderonomics is a leadership development organisation based in Malaysia that began with the purpose of transforming nations through leadership development. They believe that leaders from all communities can profoundly affect the social and economic health of their nation. With that social purpose in our DNA, they grew to become a self-sustaining social enterprise gaining vast experience in working with children, youth, university students, all levels of employees, management, and senior leaders to help them discover and hone their leadership abilities.

About Midas PR Group

Founded in Bangkok in 2007, Midas PR Group has built a strong reputation for excellence in the local business landscape. The agency’s main areas of expertise include integrated public relations, digital PR, media planning, social media marketing, website creation and design and event management. Over the years, Midas PR Group has worked with both local and international clients from a broad range of industries including technology, hospitality, fashion, online retail, finance and consumer goods. Midas’ diverse and multilingual team consists of eight nationalities, twelve languages are spoken and the team comes from a wide range of professional backgrounds. The Agency’s diversity helps Midas reach very specific target markets and is the main reason for the agency’s success in the demanding world of PR and communications.