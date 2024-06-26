Swedish Ambassador says Rohingyas need security in order to return home

The outgoing Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde has stated, that forcibly displaced Rohingyas can’t be forced to return to Myanmar if the circumstances keep being unsafe for the ethnic minority.

She said it in a phone call with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. The PM told the Swedish Ambassador, that Bangladeshis are losing jobs due to the increase of Rohingya refugees. She added that each year around 30,000 children are born in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Alexandra Berg von Linde said that the embassy has a special project in the city Cox’s Bazar for the host community and that it aims to help both the refugees and the locals at the same time.

The PM told the Ambassador that the government has made arrangement with facilities for the Rohingyas on the Bangladeshi island of Bhashan Char, where she believes they will get better living conditions.

The Swedish Ambassador concluded by praising the generosity of the Bangladeshi PM hosting the Rohingyas for nearly seven years

Source: Financial Express