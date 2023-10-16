IKEA Thailand sales grows 17% from previous financial year

Ikano Retail, the Swedish IKEA franchisee in Thailand and other four countries, recently reported sales rates of the company last year.

Ikano Retail owns and operates three IKEA Stores in Thailand which are IKEA Bangna, IKEA Bang Yai and IKEA Phuket. Its business grew sales by 17%, closing its 2022 financial year on 31 August with a turnover of THB 6.41 billion, according to a press release.

‘’It’s clear people were looking for a great day out and turning to IKEA for home furnishing inspiration, Swedish meatballs and affordable products that make life at home a little more comfortable and sustainable,’’ stated Christian Roejkjaer, Ikano Retail CEO.

The report also showed that IKEA Thailand’s top-earning product categories are workspaces and bedroom furniture as well as kitchenware. It also added that IKEA Thailand’s loyalty club members now account for nearly 60% of its revenue.

This year, Ikano Retail set to grow its business further with the opening of IKEA Sukhumvit in the center of Bangkok, Thailand. The retailer also operates IKEA franchisees in the Philippines, Mexico, Singapore and Malaysia.

Source: Ikano Retail (IKEA Retailer) Press Release