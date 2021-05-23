Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Thai-Swedish Chamber of commerce invited to join Midsummer celebration online

Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members to join online celebration for the annual Mid Summer tradition Wednesday, 9 June at 18:30-19:30. The the invitation reads:

“It might be a while before we can meet in person, but that’s not stopping us from having a virtual Quiz to celebrate the Swedish National Day  and Midsummer!

Join us for our popular Thai-Sweden Quiz, Summer 2021 edition, on Wednesday, 9 June at 18:30-19:30 Thailand time, for the ultimate test of knowledge and trivia, with a fantastic prize for the winner.

This virtual event is for SweCham members and free of charge. Family members of SweCham members are welcome!”

We will send Zoom link before the event date.

