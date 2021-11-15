IKEA opens world’s biggest IKEA store opens in the Philippines on 25 November

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA is finally ready to open its biggest store to date and in a recent press release, IKEA Philippines announced the official opening of the physical store in Pasay City has been set to 25 November, CNN Philippines reports.

The first IKEA store in the Philippines is located at the Mall of Asia Complex and will feature a showroom and market hall with a total of 8,000 products. In addition to a marketplace for various Swedish products, IKEA Pasay City will also feature an IKEA restaurant that can accommodate up to 850 people. On the menu will be various Swedish food products, including vegetarian and vegan products like meatballs, hot dogs, and ice cream.

Commenting on the opening date, Georg Platzer, IKEA Pasay City’s store manager said, “It has been a challenging couple of years, but we are proud that even though a pandemic, we are now ready to build a better everyday life with the many people in the Philippines.”

Because of the ongoing covid-19 situation in the country, however, IKEA will only allow a limited number of visitors per day via a slot booking system, the furniture giant said.

To schedule a visit, customers must visit ikea.ph and follow these steps: 1. Book a date and time slot; 2. Choose the number of visitors (up to 3); and 3. Get a digital token. IKEA Family members will be getting early access to book shopping slots.