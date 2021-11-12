IKEA Philippines affected by global shipping crisis but it will not affect physical store opening

The global shipping crisis is affecting many businesses around the world and IKEA Philippines is no exception. Although IKEA Philippines confirmed that the company is also having supply chain issues, the Swedish furniture maker said it will not affect the opening of its biggest store in the world this year in the Philippines, ABS-CBN News writes.

Commenting on the matter during an exclusive warehouse tour with ABS-CBN News, IKEA Philippines Store Logistics Manager Lesniewski Jarozlaw said that IKEA is definitely affected.

“Generally, this is the biggest supply chain constraint we have ever seen in the IKEA world. We spent a little bit more time securing it… so that we have enough stock in the country for the opening,” he said.

IKEA Philippines are however working very hard to ensure this won’t be a problem for Filipino customers.

“I can assure that our global partners and also we are here, we are doing our best to deliver the best availability possible to our customers,” Lesniewski Jarozlaw said.