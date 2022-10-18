IKEA to bring fresh Christmas tree from Sweden to Philippines

IKEA’s Christmas Shop in Pasay City, the Philippines, announced that it will sell fresh, live Christmas trees soon.

The Christmas trees will be imported from Sweden to the Philippines during November to December of 2022, reported Philstar.com.

“We offer low-priced Christmas trees as compared to others, and we also offer a wide variety of Christmas balls, and all battery-operated Christmas lights for less energy consumption. We also have rechargeable batteries,” said Karen Tan from IKEA Philippines’ sales team and head of its Christmas Shop.

Customers can get rebates when they return the trees after the holidays. Though, the amount of rebates are still in discussion, she added.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/lifestyle/modern-living/2022/10/17/2217362/ikea-philippines-sell-christmas-trees-fresh-sweden