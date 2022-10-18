Business in Asia / Philippines / Retail & Wholesale / Sweden

IKEA to bring fresh Christmas tree from Sweden to Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

IKEA’s Christmas Shop in Pasay City, the Philippines, announced that it will sell fresh, live Christmas trees soon.

The Christmas trees will be imported from Sweden to the Philippines during November to December of 2022, reported Philstar.com.

“We offer low-priced Christmas trees as compared to others, and we also offer a wide variety of Christmas balls, and all battery-operated Christmas lights for less energy consumption. We also have rechargeable batteries,” said Karen Tan from IKEA Philippines’ sales team and head of its Christmas Shop.

Customers can get rebates when they return the trees after the holidays. Though, the amount of rebates are still in discussion, she added.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/lifestyle/modern-living/2022/10/17/2217362/ikea-philippines-sell-christmas-trees-fresh-sweden

Related posts:

Swedish IKEA sees potential in Philippine-made products IKEA plans to open more shops in the Philippines Ambassador confirms Ikea coming to Philippines Ikea has completed replanting of three million trees in Malaysia

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.