National Heroes Day in the Philippines close Nordic embassies

Embassies closed in observance of National Heroes Day

In observance of National Heroes Day in the Philippines, the embassies of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway will be closed on Monday, August 26, 2024. This national holiday honors the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom and independence.

National Heroes Day, celebrated on the last Monday of August each year, serves as a time for Filipinos to reflect on the courage, determination, and selfless service of those who fought for the nation’s liberty. This day is also a reminder for citizens to uphold the values and principles that these heroes stood for, ensuring the continued prosperity and peace of the nation.

National Library of the Philippines hosts online Heroes exhibition

To commemorate the occasion, the National Library of the Philippines has launched an online exhibition showcasing the lives and contributions of the country’s national heroes. The exhibition is accessible to the public and provides an in-depth look at the historical figures who played pivotal roles in shaping the Philippines’ history. If you want to see it, click here.

Vice President Duterte calls for reflection and inspiration

In a message for National Heroes Day, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by these heroes. She called on all Filipinos, especially the youth, to embody the spirit of selflessness and courage demonstrated by the nation’s forebears. “As we look back on our history, let us learn lessons of determination, courage, love for others, and honest service to the people,” Duterte said, urging the public to continue working hard to maintain the country’s freedom, prosperity, and peace.

National Heroes Day traces its roots back to 1931 when it was established to honor the unnamed heroes of the Philippine Revolution against Spanish rule. Over the years, the holiday has evolved to celebrate not just the well-known figures like José Rizal and Andrés Bonifacio, but also the countless unnamed individuals who contributed to the nation’s independence. Today, it stands as a day of reflection, reminding all Filipinos of the importance of unity and patriotism in the continued fight for freedom and progress.

The embassies of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway will resume normal operations on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Citizens of these countries residing or traveling in the Philippines are advised to use the provided emergency contact numbers for any urgent matters during the closure.