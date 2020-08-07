Embassy of Sweden, Business Sweden and European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines co-host a webminar on automotive industry

The Embassy of Sweden invites together with Business Sweden and in partnership with the ECCP – European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, to the “Accelerating Change in the Automotive Industry” webinar on 17 August 2020.

Find out how European industry players are dealing with the economic disruption and global consumer shifts that have affected the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Join to gain insights on the short- and long-term impact of COVID-19 and strategies to recover from them. Business Sweden also discusses the future of digitalization and connectivity in the automotive industry, and opportunities across the supply chain.

Register through this link

Ticket prices:

– ECCP Members receive 2 free passes, and may purchase additional passes for PHP 500.

– For non-members, tickets are sold for PHP 1,000.

For questions and inquiries, please contact nizelle.sy@business-sweden.se or jillian.sitchon@eccp.com.