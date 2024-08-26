Swedish-built Malaysian naval vessel sinks off Johor coast

Salvage operations are in progress after the KD Pendekar, a Malaysian naval vessel built in Sweden, sank off the coast of Johor on Sunday, August 25th. The Royal Malaysian Navy confirmed that all 39 crew members were safely rescued before the ship was completely submerged, with no injuries reported.

The KD Pendekar, commissioned in July 1979, was constructed in Sweden and is a fast craft measuring 43.6 meters in length. It was armed with a Bofors 57mm main gun, a 40mm secondary gun, and Exocet anti-ship missiles. The vessel sank two nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Penyusop in Kota Tinggi after reportedly hitting an unidentified underwater object, which caused severe flooding in the engine room.

The navy has announced that a special investigation board will be established to determine the cause of the incident.