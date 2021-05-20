NBAS and partners host special insights panel in conjunction with Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now

Asian #ACTION – Partnering with Singapore to reach decarbonization goals

NBAS, in partnership with Innovation Norway the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and the Singapore-Norway Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a special insights panel in conjunction with Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now 1-2 June 2021.

Ocean Now 2021 is a two-day hybrid conference hosted by Nor-Shipping. It is the place to be for all things maritime innovation, intelligence, and strategic business moves. NBAS, in partnership with Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and the Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC), will be opening the conference with a special insights panel on decarbonization.

Norway and Singapore are ocean partners. The cooperation between these two maritime nations is important for practical, tangible, and impactful solutions for decarbonization. Together with top industry leaders from Norway and Singapore, decarbonization initiatives taken in the Asian markets and their global impact will be discussed.

Date: Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Time: 9-10 AM (CET) / 3-4 PM (SGT)

The event is hosted at Alta Productions and streamed as part of Ocean Now.

Find more information and register here