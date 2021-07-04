Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce is inviting you to join Norway Health Tech, Norwegian Smart Care Cluster, and Innovation Norway to further investigate the potential of Singapore as a potential market and gateway to Asia on 25 August.

The event was originally planned for May 20th but due to the latest Covid-challenges, the meeting was postponed to August 25th (pending on Covid situation).

More about the event:

Go Global – to Singapore!

Singapore is one of the world’s most promising markets within healthcare. Singapore has the ambition to lead the development of modern and first-class healthcare solutions and concepts in Asia. Proactive healthcare, disease prevention, and qualitative care are some key areas that the healthcare industry wants to develop and identify new innovative solutions, infrastructure, or concepts for.

Sign up for this webinar and learn how, when, what, and why Singapore could be the right place to scale for your healthcare business.

Program

Welcome and introduction by Trine Radmann, Norway Health Tech (moderator)

Why Singapore is the perfect place to establish an Asian business for young Norwegian companies – by Erik Borgen, Chairman of Singapore Norway Chamber of Commerce (SNCC)

Market trends, opportunities, and problem statement Singapore Health Scenery today and the future by Michael HO, Ph.D., Head Innovation, National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC) National Health Innovation Centre – Singapore . Norwegian initiative towards health industry in Singapore, Global Growth HealthTech Singapore 2021 , by Pål Arne Kastmann, Head of IN Singapore and Ivar-Jo Theien, project manager

Lessons learned from health companies in Singapore

Wrap up

Market program Singapore – Global Growth HealthTech Singapore 2021

The aim of the webinar is to attract Norwegian companies to commercialize and scale in Singapore. Singapore is also a perfect place to start if a company is looking towards South-East Asia, and the focus and program from Innovation Norway and collaborative partners will make the journey towards this part of Asia as fast as possible.

