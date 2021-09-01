Norwegian University of Science and Technology supports Singapore in plastic recycling

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) ‘s department of Manufacturing and Civil Engineering at Gjøvik has signed an agreement on research cooperation with Singapore’s newly established Plastic Recycling Center of Excellence (PRCOE), according to this news release from the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore.

At the inauguration ceremony for Singapore’s new Plastic Recycling Association, Senior Minister of State H.E. Grace Fu witnessed H.E. Ambassador Anita Nergaard and Prof. Seeram Ramakrishna of NUS signing of the MoU on behalf of NTNU and PRCOE respectively.

Innovation Norway, supported by the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, has a strong focus on introducing and deploying Norwegian solutions for sustainable waste and water management to Singapore and the huge Southeast-Asia markets.

“We regard this relation as an important element in building these bridges and look forward to close cooperation with Profs. La Rosa and Ramakrishna going forward,” said Mr. Per Christer Lund, Ph.D., Science & Technology Counsellor for Innovation Norway.

This is yet another pillar in the growing academic and research cooperation between NTNU and key Singaporean institutes of higher learning and research.