The Embassy of Denmark in China recently announced that the event ’Future Talk – Nordic Voices’ was a great success.

During four days last week, 23 Nordic speakers participated in dialog with some of China’s biggest voices in areas such as sustainable fashion, climate change, and future solutions.

Future Talk – Nordic Voices took place at one of China’s most renowned modern art museums, the UCCA, in Beijing. All in all, some fantastic days where the exchange of ideas, visions, and perspectives was the common thread through the many talks, the Embassy writes.