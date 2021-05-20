The best of University Counseling from Brighton College UK is here – available at Brighton College International School Bangkok

Brighton College Bangkok is pleased to announce the launch of our “Oxbridge Project”, a new programme in collaboration with the award-winning School of the Decade in the United Kingdom. Sixth Form pupils aspiring to attend Oxford and Cambridge Universities can now access training sessions and resources from Brighton College UK. These are available in addition to the specialized training and preparation our dedicated Sixth Form team offers.

At Brighton College we provide highly experienced guidance and support to our pupils hoping to attend the top universities in the world. Our team in Bangkok already guide pupils through all stages of their university applications. The Oxbridge Project introduces pupils to specific preparation techniques and tips for applying to elite British and America universities – including Oxford, Cambridge and the Ivy League.

We also offer a bespoke programme to support applications for Medicine.

Our university preparation programmes ensure that pupils understand all of their options and makes sure they feel equipped, confident and supported throughout their application process. Our first A Level cohort have already received offers from some of the best universities in Thailand, the UK and North America.

Brighton College UK has an outstanding track record of university admissions and is one of the most successful schools in the world for helping pupils gain places at Oxford and Cambridge. Training, individual support sessions and guidance from the team at Brighton College International School Bangkok, as well as the specialist team in Brighton College UK, are available all Brighton pupils.

186 pupils at Oxbridge in past six years

1 in 6 pupils offered Oxbridge place

98% pupils receive Russell Group offers

160 universities attended globally, including

20 top American universities

University Days

These elite Days are specifically designed for Brighton College international schools, and include:

Application planning sessions

Personal Statement session

Advice on pre-reading

What it means to study in these universities

Pupils will also have remote access to exclusive Brighton College events:

Universities Fairs – these include presentations from the world’s leading universities and also virtual networking with Old Brightonians and parents who are alumni of US and Oxbridge universities

Departmental meetings with UK – providing subject specific advice and support for pupils to prepare for applications

And pupils will be able to attend Oxbridge and US-focused sessions:

Separate subject specific sessions

Application sessions

To help with the application, every pupil is buddied with at least one other Brighton College pupil applying for the same university or course (where possible):

Buddies have the opportunity to work towards joint presentations and research

Buddies can promote joint ventures, travel/charity projects or academic extension

Throughout the whole application process pupils will receive ongoing advice and feedback – from our own Sixth Form team as well as specialists in the international Brighton College Family of Schools.

As well as this amazing support, pupils automatically get membership to our alumni network, Brighton College Connect, offering a wealth of social and professional opportunities.



