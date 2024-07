A new Ambassador will begin her tenure on 1 September 2024 at the Finnish Embassy in Bangkok. Her name is Kristiina Kuvaja-Xanthopoulos.

Currently Kristiina Kuvaja-Xanthopoulos is the Ambassador of Finland to Bulgaria, and has held this post since 2010.

The current Finnish ambassador to Thailand, Jyri Järviaho, will finish his tenure in Bangkok, and then settle into his new position as Finland’s Ambassador to South Korea.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Bangkok