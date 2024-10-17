Finnish Independence Day Gala November 29

The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce is set to host its Annual Finnish Independence Day Gala on November 29, 2024, at the Landmark Hotel in Bangkok. The event will take place from 6pm to 11pm and feature entertainment and networking opportunities for members and partners.

The gala will provide an opportunity to meet Finland’s new ambassador, Kristiina Kuvaja-Xanthopoulos. Sponsorship options for the event are still available for interested parties.

Prior to the gala, FinCham will hold its Annual General Meeting on October 22, 2024, to elect a new board and president. The chamber thanks Mr. Antti Aromäki for his dedicated service.

