Finnish Embassy offers condolences amid Thailand bus fire tragedy

The Finnish Embassy in Thailand has extended its deepest condolences after a devastating school bus fire that claimed the lives of 23 people, including 20 students and three teachers. This tragic incident occurred on October 1, 2024, in Pathum Thani, near Bangkok. A school bus caught fire while transporting students and teachers on a field trip from Uthai Thani.

According to local authorities, the bus carried 38 students and six teachers from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam school. A faulty front tire burst, causing the fuel tank to ignite and engulf the bus in flames. The fire spread rapidly, leaving many passengers unable to escape. Rescue workers confirmed that among the deceased were primary and high school students. Fortunately, six kindergarten pupils survived.

The driver, Samarn Chankut, initially fled the scene. However, he later turned himself in to the police in Ang Thong. He now faces charges of reckless driving causing deaths and injuries. Reports indicate the bus had passed safety inspections, raising concerns about the safety of transport vehicles in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed her condolences on social media and visited the injured in the hospital. She assured that the government would cover all medical expenses and offer financial assistance to the victims and their families. Her emotional response highlighted the broader issue of road safety, as Thailand grapples with high traffic accident rates.

This accident has spurred calls for improved safety measures for school transport. Critics urge a reevaluation of long-distance travel for students. The World Health Organization estimates that every year, 20,000 people are killed and a million are injured in road accidents across the country.

As families mourn, international condolences underscore the shared grief. They emphasize the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

