Danish choir visits Singapore

The Danish choir ‘Ung Klang’ will peform a free concert at the Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore on 4 August 2024.

The choir consist of nine young women, who has previously been a part of the Danish National Girl’s Choir. They have since then continued to peform together and has colaborated with multiple recognized Danish musicians. In 2022 they unexpectedly peformed for the former US President Barack Obama. They call this their commercial breakthrough, as it led to viral success.

The concert will start at 8 pm and demands no registration.

Source: The Danish Seamen’s Church in Singapore