Norwegian wanted for sex offenses against children arrested in the Philippines

A Norwegian man wanted by authorities in Oslo for sexually molesting children was recently arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Ilocos Norte, a province in northern Philippines, Manila Standard reports.

The Norwegian man identified as 43-year-old Alexander Calapini-Solberg is considered a high-profile fugitive and he is wanted in Norway for several sex offenders which have been filed against him in court.

Among these, his warrant is based on 4 counts of sexually molesting young children on repeated occasions while he is also the subject of an Interpol Red Notice based on arrest warrants that were issued against him by Folio Og Norde Ostfold District Court in Norway.

According to BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, the man was arrested in Barangay 48-A Cabunggaan, Laoag City, and the mission order was issued at the Norwegian authorities’ request after informing the bureau that he was an undocumented alien as his passport had been revoked by the Oslo government.

“We are going to deport him for being an undesirable alien. His continued presence in the country poses a serious threat to our Filipino children, any one of whom could be his next victim,” Morente said in a statement.