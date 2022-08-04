Popular Danish pop band MLTR returns to Asia

One of Denmark’s biggest pop exports, the band Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), will return to Asia in October for the first time since before Covid broke out, on their much-anticipated Back On the Road Tour 2022.

The trio of singer-keyboardist Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kare Wanscher will play two concerts in Indonesia, in Jakarta October 16 and Surabaya October 19, followed by another concert in Singapore October 24.

Despite being Danish, MLTR has a huge following in Asia, and the band has attributed its success in Asia to their drug-free, clean-living image and to singing in English. MLTR has earned gold and platinum status for records in many countries, and has sold over 11 million records over the course of their career, with the majority sold in Scandinavia and Asia. The group is known for soft rock hits such as That’s Why You Go Away, The Actor, Paint My Love, Sleeping Child, Out Of The Blue and more.