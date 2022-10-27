Denmark / General news / Philippines

“The Philippines is Michael Learns To Rock’s greatest audience” the band says

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by PhilStar. Com

The concert “Back On The Road Tour 2022” of the Danish soft rock band, Michael Learns To Rock was first performed last night, 26 October 2022 in Manila, the Philippines.

“The Philippines is Michael Learns To Rock’s greatest audience,” said the band’s lead vocalist Jascha.

All their hit songs were played as beautifully: “Take Me To Your Heart,” “That’s Why You Go Away,” “Complicated Heart,” “Sleeping Child,” “Breaking My Heart,” “I Still Carry On,” “Hold On A Minute,” and “You Took My Heart Away.”

The crowd jumped up in cheers when the band performed “Paint My Love,” “25 Minutes,” and “The Actor,” reported PhilStar. Com.

Michael Learns To Rock’s next performance will be on 28 October 2022 in Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu and on 30 October 2022 in SMX Convention Center Davao.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/entertainment/2022/10/27/2219680/michael-learns-rock-says-philippines-their-greatest-audience

