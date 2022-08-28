Denmark / General news / Philippines

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock is set to tour the Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Danish soft rock band Michael Learns To Rock is to perform their latest tour “Back On The Road Tour 2022” in the Philippines in October 2022.

The show is presented by Wilbros Live with Midas Promotions.

Exclusively, the Filipino pop singer Nina Girado will be joining the band as special guest.

Schedule of the performance:

  • On 26 October 2022 – at the Araneta Coliseum, Manila, PH
  • On 28 October 2022 – at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom, Cebu, PH
  • And on 30 October 2022 – at the SMX Convention Center, Davao, PH

Please note, the concert’s tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, September 3 2022 at 10 AM.

Source: https://mb.com.ph/2022/08/26/michael-learns-to-rock-back-in-the-road-tour-2022-performing-all-their-greatest-hits/

