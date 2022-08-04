Scandinavian governments condemn executions in Myanmar

Scandinavia stands united in its condemnation of the recent executions in Myanmar. On July 26, the embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden in Myanmar all published strong language opposing the recent executions of four pro-democracy and opposition leaders in that country. This stands in line with the broader opposition to the use of the death penalty by the European Union.

The four Scandinavian embassies have all posted language on their respective Facebook pages, originally published by the European Council, that reads, “These politically motivated executions represent yet another step towards the complete dismantling of the rule of law and a further blatant violation of human rights in Myanmar. The four men were the first prisoners to be executed in Myanmar in more than three decades, a move that is contrary to the overall worldwide trend to abolish the death penalty. The European Union is fundamentally opposed to the death penalty as an inhumane, cruel and irreversible punishment that violates the inalienable right to life.”

The posts continue, “The executions are reprehensible acts that show that the military authorities have no respect for the life or dignity of the very people they are supposed to protect. They will only exacerbate the polarization, violence and dramatic humanitarian situation in Myanmar. The EU stands unequivocally with the people of Myanmar and their aspirations for freedom, and urges the military regime to end all acts of violence without further delay and calls for the unconditional and immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained, as well as to return to a democratic path. We will continue to support all efforts by the United Nations and ASEAN to this end.”