Icelandic-Chinese jazz star Laufey announces “Bewitched Tour” in USA and Canada

The beloved Icelandic-Chinese jazz artist, Laufey, announced her next concerts, the “Bewitched Tour” on Monday, 15 May 2023.

The tour will be held from October to November 2023 in multiple cities in the United States and Canada including San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, St Paul, Chicago, Cleveland,, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, DC.,Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Santa Ana, and Los Angeles.

The pre-sale of the tour’’s tickets will begin on Wednesday at 10 AM (EST).

The public sale will be on Friday, at 10 AM (EST).

Shout out to all the early birds who want to stay alert, you can sign up for the access code and a reminder for the sales via https://www.laufeymusic.com/tour

Until then, you can always feel free to check out the latest single of Laufey “From the Start” and other of her songs and the debut album “Everything I Know About Love” in any streaming platforms.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRQ_DGRPsk/