Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark published a book on Danish market

The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark along with the Vietnam Trade Office in Nordic countries including Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia published by 31 July 2022 a book on the Danish market.

The book’s purpose is to support Vietnamese businesses to access more opportunities the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) provided.

According to Trade experts, EVFTA has effectively helped strengthen Vietnam-Denmark trade relations and expand Vietnamese exports.

Denmark is not only the particular Nordic country that has established an extensive partnership with Vietnam, but also one of Vietnam’s potential trade partners in the European region, shared the trade office.

