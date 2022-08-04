Business in Asia / Denmark / Iceland / Norway / Sweden / Vietnam

Embassy of Vietnam in Denmark published a book on Danish market

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark published a book on Danish market to strengthen Vietnam-Denmark trade relations and further expanding markets for Vietnamese exports.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark along with the Vietnam Trade Office in Nordic countries including Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia published by 31 July 2022 a book on the Danish market. 

The book’s purpose is to support Vietnamese businesses to access more opportunities the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) provided.

According to Trade experts, EVFTA has effectively helped strengthen Vietnam-Denmark trade relations and expand Vietnamese exports.

Denmark is not only the particular Nordic country that has established an extensive partnership with Vietnam, but also one of Vietnam’s potential trade partners in the European region, shared the trade office. 

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/book-on-danish-market-published/234689.vnp

Related posts:

Newspaper: Fruit & vegetable exporters should tap into the Nordic’s niche market

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.