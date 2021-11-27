Swedish battery materials company Altris AB expands to China

The Swedish battery materials company Altris AB has officially opened its first office in China, the company recently announced.

The Guangzhou-based team will work to promote the company’s innovative cathode material, Fennac®, to the Chinese market, as well as provide tailored local support to new and existing customers, the statement said.

Moreover, the battery materials company said that the opening of the new office comes at a time where interest in producing sodium-ion batteries is high and when there is generally a globally increased demand for batteries. Chinese battery giant CATL also recently declared that they believe the performance of sodium-ion batteries to be roughly the same, or even better than the lithium-ion batteries they currently produce, in all aspects. CATL has led the way and has announced that there will be a value chain to produce such batteries by 2023.

Since CATL’s announcement, interest in Fennac® has notably increased. As interest in Altris’ product grows in China, the local sales and support team will expand to match customers’ needs.

The company is also planning to scale up the production of Fennac® to an industrial level in 2022. This includes the building of a new industrial-scale manufacturing unit in Sweden, with the annual capacity to produce 2,000 tonnes of the cathode Fennac®, enabling 1GWh of sustainable batteries.