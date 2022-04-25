Finland and PRCMO organized webinar on Circular Economy and Plastic Waste Management

On Earth Day, 22 April, the Embassy of Finland in Manila in partnership with the Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) organized a webinar on Circular Economy and Plastic Waste Management: Expertise from Finland.

During the webinar, Finnish Ambassador Juha Pyykkö gave the keynote address on the policies of Finland in these fields followed by presentations by Business Finland and RiverRecycle Colleagues on Finnish technological solutions.

“Finland is looking forward to increasing collaboration between Finland and the Philippines,” the Embassy of Finland states.