On 8 March, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi re-launched ‘Global Guy Talk’ at the Swedish Residence.

At the event, which addressed a small crowd representing government agencies, UN, civil society, private sector, mass media, universities, schools, and publishing houses, Swedish Ambassador Ann Måwe stressed that “It is so important that men and boys engage in talking about issues that affect them, on gender equality and masculinity. It may sometimes seem like a daunting task, but experience tells us that men and boys can successfully be engaged in their role as peers.”

The Ambassador went on to say, ”More equal societies are better for everyone; they are more stable and cohesive, with better opportunities and outcomes for men and women, boys and girls, alike”

The Embassy notes that the event concluded a year of working with the concept Globalguytalk in Vietnam.

“Now, by launching an inspirational Vietnamese “package”, the Embassy wants to inspire more men and boys all over Vietnam to engage in conversations and challenge some of the patriarchal norms that prevail – for a more equal society,” the Embassy states.