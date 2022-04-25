Danish Lego Group’s high hopes for Vietnam carbon neutral project

Danish-owned Lego Group hopes to open its first carbon neutral factory in Vietnam. This would be its second manufacturing site in Asia.

The Group was granted their investment registration certificate by Vietnamese agencies last month and the representative of Lego Group affirmed the support from the Vietnamese government, along with the country’s commitment to net-zero emissions.

They will continue to focus on renewable and clean energy system development, along with climate change adaption, while it is hoped that the plant will generate 4000 new jobs in the next 15 years in Vietnam.

During a reception hosted by Vietnamese ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi, on 20 April. the ambassador stated, according to media sources, that Vietnam welcomed foreign investors, especially those with long-time commitment and a sustainable development strategy.