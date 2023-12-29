Finland and Vietnam discuss gender equality in natural disaster prevention

The Vietnam Hydro and Meteorology Administration organized a seminar on gender equality within natural disaster prevention departments, in collaboration with the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

On 23-24 November 2023, the two countries met in order to figure out how to reduce natural disaster risks and adapting to climate change, whilst emphasizing on women and children, the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi wrote on its Facebook.

Currently, the amount of women officers or leaders within the departments of disaster prevention is low.

Where are the women?

For instance, the Party Committee of the General Department has 6 comrades, of which there is just 1 female officer.

There are 5 leaders of the General Department, including 1 female officer.

The number of officers holding leadership and management positions at the department level and equivalent in units under the General Department is 69 persons, including 4 female officers (equivalent to 0.57%).

The number of officials participating in leadership and management work at the station level and above and participating in Party committees is 467 persons, including 120 female officials (equivalent to 25.7%).

We can do better – and we will

But change is coming. The General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology set up a Women’s Progress Committee. And the Deputy Head of the committee, Mr. Nguyen Van Vinh, said that as soon at a ‘National Gender Equality Strategy’ gets established, it will be implemented to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

“Natural disasters often affect women and children. When natural disasters occur, women and children will have little chance of survival and will be vulnerable to disasters,” said Project Manager, Ms. Anni Karttuen from FMI.

“Therefore, when developing plans to respond to climate change, Finland always put the emphasis on, and cares about women and children.”

At the event, guests had many questions about women’s opportunities, responsibilities and rights, as well as women’s role in natural disaster prevention and control. They also provided suggestions and ideas for promoting women’s capacity and contribution to natural disaster prevention and control.