Tetrapak Thailand supports Friends in need of ‘Pa’ volunteer foundation

Tetra Pak, a world-leading processing and packaging solutions company announced on 6 August 2020, that the company is supporting the secondary packaging production of “Peungpa Products” from Peungpa shop operated by Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation by Thai Red Cross. The packages will be made out of recycled beverage cartons in accordance with the foundation principles of “Sufficiency, Sharing and Sustainability”. All the proceeds from sales will be donated to the Foundation to help rehabilitate careers to affected people by natural disasters.

Tetra Pak cartons have been developed and designed with the low-carbon circular economy concept in mind which takes into account the environmental impact of raw materials and the manufacturing value chain. This means that the operations originating from renewable raw material sourcing, low-carbon operations and transportation can minimize the effects of greenhouse gas emissions which can lead to global warming in the long run.Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited and Friend in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation have recognized the importance of recycling and opportunity to raise awareness to Thai society on sustainable environmental preservation.

Bert Jan Post, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Thailand said “Bringing used beverage cartons back to the recycling facility is a challenging task. However, we have been taking this seriously and working on this matter through various projects in Thailand. This year we have the opportunity to support the foundation in making good use of high-quality pulp from recycled beverage cartons to produce the packaging boxes for Peungpa products. This is another way to address the waste problem and to encourage the use of recycled products more,”

Mr. Dhitiwat Wongwannakul, Committee and General Manager of Friends in Need (of “Pa”) Volunteers Foundation said “In recent years, Thai society has started to significantly focus on environmental issues. Therefore, the foundation aims to use Tetra Pak’s recycled beverage carton packaging for Peungpa products in Peungpa shops to highlight and publicize the reduction in waste in Peungpa’s operations. With this development we hope to inject a sense of environmental responsibility for future generations and encourage participation in sustainable activities.”

Peungpa shop by Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross was established to connect communities with people. It allows communities to be self-reliant, grow and enjoy sustainable livelihoods.

Peungpa products packed in recycled packaging from Tetra Pak cartons include Peungpa 2GO Power Bank 10,000mAh (650 baht), Peungpa doll (290 baht),

Peungpa Gift Set (for New year’s gift set arrangements: 1,500-2,000 baht) and Peungpa gift box (120 baht). The products will be available for sale starting from July through various online channels such as the Foundation’s Facebook and their website

All products available at the Peungpa shops, annual event, and at various Fair exhibitions. All proceeds from product sales will be donated to the Foundation and will be used in surveillance, relief, and career recovery for people who are affected by the floods and other disasters as per the mission of the foundation.