General news / Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha kills at least 145 in Myanmar

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Illustrative photo by Pexels.

Myanmar authorities revealed on Friday that Cyclone Mocha killed at least 145 people last weekend.

Cyclone Mocha brought heavy rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and its neighboring country like Bangladesh.

The storm destroyed buildings and trees, flooded multiple streets, and disrupted communications.

The number of deaths included four soldiers, twenty four locals, and 117 Rohingya refugees.

According to AFP, Rohingya village leaders shared that more than hundreds Rohingya people were missing from the village while the counting of deaths was still going on.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2574135/cyclone-mocha-death-toll-reaches-145-in-myanmar?utm_campaign=Article&utm_source=article_suggestion&utm_medium=most_recent&utm_content=suggestion-article

Related posts:

Deaths after recent flood in Philippines reach 46 Warning to Vietnam as Typhoon Noru hits the Philippines destructively 45 dead from “Nalgae” storm in Philippines Finland and Sweden to send assistance to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *