Cyclone Mocha kills at least 145 in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities revealed on Friday that Cyclone Mocha killed at least 145 people last weekend.

Cyclone Mocha brought heavy rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and its neighboring country like Bangladesh.

The storm destroyed buildings and trees, flooded multiple streets, and disrupted communications.

The number of deaths included four soldiers, twenty four locals, and 117 Rohingya refugees.

According to AFP, Rohingya village leaders shared that more than hundreds Rohingya people were missing from the village while the counting of deaths was still going on.

